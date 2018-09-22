'Substantial' sum of cash seized after officers search two vehicles in Wexford

Gardaí in Wexford have seized what they have described as "a substantial sum of cash" this morning.

Officers investigating organised crime stopped two vehicles off the Clonard Road in Wexford Town at around 10.45am today.

The cash, the total of which is yet to be determined, was seized and three men aged 47, 38 and 29 were arrested on suspicion of Money Laundering offences.

They are being held at Wexford Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984