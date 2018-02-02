Study suggests ibuprofen could reduce fertility of unborn daughters

Pregnant women who take ibuprofen could be harming their unborn daughters' fertility.

French research suggests that taking the painkiller in the first six months of pregnancy may reduce the store of eggs in the ovaries of the baby.

The French study claims that exposure to the painkiller during foetal development, can result in a dramatic loss of cells that make up eggs.

Dr Peter Boylan, a Former Master of the National Maternity Hospital at Holles Street, says it will take a long time to prove whether the researchers are right.

He said: "It's a laboratory study and the people in the study say that more information is required.

"You will have to wait for about 30 years say to see the effect when the babies are born and then grow up and then have their own families."