Study finds rise in number of house sales

Property sales are on the increase across the country.

The latest study of the Property Price Register by MyHome.ie shows nationally house sales are up 3.6% for the first half of the year.

The study shows that there were 24,448 sales around the country in the first half of the year. The value of those sales also went up substantially, rising from €6.04bn to €7.11bn, an increase of 18%.

Dublin has seen the number of sales rise by 8%.

The amount of money spent on property in each county was up in all but three counties - Monaghan, Louth and Clare.

Angela Keegan, Managing Director of MyHome.ie, said: “In 2017 there were around 55,000 residential sales. The bad weather caused a lot of disruption early in the year but with sales continuing to pick up we believe the total number of sales in 2018 will be close to 60,000, an increase of 9%.

"To put this in context there are around two million residential properties in Ireland and in a normal functioning market you’d expect to see 5% or 100,000 properties changing hands annually."

"Clearly, we still have some way to go but we are moving in the right direction.”

“The increase in the value of sales is being driven by the sale of a number of major developments as well as the double-digit price inflation we have seen recently in Dublin and around the country.

"MyHome’s latest property report indicates prices are now cooling due to the lending controls introduced by the Central Bank which is also positive,” she said.