Students urged to put well-being ahead of exam grades

Students must put their well-being ahead of their grades, a mental health charity has said.

Samaritans Ireland made the plea as thousands of students prepare to start their Junior Certificate and Leaving Certificate exams on Wednesday.

The charity urged young people to avoid putting themselves under “intolerable levels of pressure and stress” while encouraging teachers and parents to look out for those they care for.

Regional director Cindy O’Shea said: “We would urge anyone involved in exams and supporting young people with their studies, to ensure students look after their emotional health.

“That way they are likely to cope better with the stress of exams, and achieve better too.”

The charity can be contacted 24 hours a day, seven days a week for free from any phone on 116 123 and the number will not show up on a phone bill.

On Wednesday, 120,967 candidates will start their Leaving and Junior Certificate/Cycle examinations across the country.

"The state examinations are a milestone for students, their families and schools," said Pat Burke, chairman of the State Examinations Commission (SEC).

The reassurance of families and the wider community is an essential support for students sitting examinations.

"For its part, the Commission will continue its work in ensuring that the examinations meet the highest standards of fairness and transparency.

"The Board and staff of the State Examinations Commission are very aware of the effort which students, their families and schools have invested in the forthcoming examinations and extend their best wishes to all."

Over four million examination papers have been securely distributed to the examination superintendents involved in supervising the written exams. The exams will be held in some 5,223 examination centres across the country.

The examinations run until Wednesday, June 20 for Junior Certificate/Cycle subjects and Friday, June 22 for Leaving Certificate subjects.

The results of the Leaving Certificate examinations will be available on Wednesday 15th August 2018. Results of the Junior Certificate/Cycle will be available in mid-September 2018.

- Press Association and Digital Desk