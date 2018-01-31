Students reminded about CAO deadline tomorrow

The CAO is reminding potential applicants about tomorrow's registration deadline.

Anyone with intentions of going to third level education is being asked to register by 5:15pm on Thursday.

Most applicants do not require any courses to be listed on their application by the deadline.

However there are exceptions, as Communications Officer with the CAO, Eileen Keleghan outlines: "If you're a mature applicant you need to have listed your courses.

"Also, if you are thinking of applying for any restricted courses you need to have these courses listed on your application by tomorrow's deadline.

"It's a good idea to start introducing your courses at this stage. You will have opportunities to make changes either using the change of course facility or change of mind facility over the summer."

There will be other opportunities for anyone who misses the deadline.

However, Ms Keleghan says the Late Applications facility - which opens in March - may be too late for some people.

"If you are a mature applicant this deadline may be too late for you and you would need to contact the colleges directly before making a late application to see if they will still accept it.

"Or if you are thinking of applying for the HEAR (Higher Education Access Route) or DARE (Disability Access Route to Education) schemes you would be too late using the late application facility.

"But all other applicants, if you do miss the deadline you do still have this late facility available to you."

- Digital desk