Students protest outside Dáil demanding new building for Dublin school

Over 100 secondary school students are protesting outside the Dáil this lunchtime.

They are demanding a new building for St Joseph's secondary school in Rush, Co Dublin.

The surge in population in the Fingal area over the last number of years means that there are not enough school places to accommodate everyone.

There are 120 places for first years next September, but there have been over 224 applicants.

Transition year student Rachel Dillon says St Joseph's doesn't feel like a community.

"The corridors are always crammed, classrooms are quite tight a lot of the time. Sometimes there aren't enough supervising teachers to cope with us all," said Ms Dillon.

"And that's not our fault, not the teachers' fault, it's nothing to do with that.

"It's just the building we happen to have. There's prefabs outside - it always feels like it's separated from the school. It just doesn't feel like a big community."

- Digital Desk