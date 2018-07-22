Students killed in Berkeley balcony collapse remembered in US

Back to Berkeley balcony collapse Ireland Home

The six students who were killed in the Berkeley balcony collapse have been remembered in the US.

A special ceremony has been held for them in California.

The tragedy unfolded early in the morning of June 16, 2015, when a balcony collapsed in Berkeley, California, killing six students.

Olivia Burke, Eoghan Culligan, Lorcán Miller, Niccolai Schuster and Eimear Walsh from Dublin lost their lives in the tragedy, along with American Ashley Donohoe from California.

A memorial plaque was unveiled in California last night in their honour.

Their families have attended a ceremony to remember them, close to where the balcony fell at Kittredge Street.

Ireland's Ambassador to the United States Dan Mulhall has tweeted that the Berkeley balcony collapse was a terrible tragedy and one which had an enormous effect on Ireland.

He says the depth of grief, shock and sorrow was immense – six young lives so tragically and prematurely ended and serious injury inflicted on so many.

Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Berkeley balcony collapse

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland