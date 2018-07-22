Students killed in Berkeley balcony collapse remembered in US

The six students who were killed in the Berkeley balcony collapse have been remembered in the US.

A special ceremony has been held for them in California.

The tragedy unfolded early in the morning of June 16, 2015, when a balcony collapsed in Berkeley, California, killing six students.

Olivia Burke, Eoghan Culligan, Lorcán Miller, Niccolai Schuster and Eimear Walsh from Dublin lost their lives in the tragedy, along with American Ashley Donohoe from California.

A memorial plaque was unveiled in California last night in their honour.

Honoured to be part of plaque unveiling for the Berkeley balcony collapse victims. The continued solidarity of this community is inspiring pic.twitter.com/ew0vkXDVEJ — Irish Consulate W US (@IrelandSanFran) July 21, 2018

Their families have attended a ceremony to remember them, close to where the balcony fell at Kittredge Street.

Ireland's Ambassador to the United States Dan Mulhall has tweeted that the Berkeley balcony collapse was a terrible tragedy and one which had an enormous effect on Ireland.

He says the depth of grief, shock and sorrow was immense – six young lives so tragically and prematurely ended and serious injury inflicted on so many.

Amb @DanMulhall:”The Berkeley balcony collapse of June 2015 was a terrible tragedy and one which had an enormous effect on Ireland. The depth of grief, shock and sorrow was immense – six young lives so tragically and prematurely ended and serious injury inflicted on so many.” 1/2 pic.twitter.com/LBvXngomlV — Embassy of Ireland USA (@IrelandEmbUSA) July 21, 2018

Digital Desk