Students end their occupation at Trinity but say this isn't the end of their fight

Students at Trinity College Dublin have ended their occupation of the University but say this isn't the end of their fight.

They have been staging a sit-in since Tuesday over the introduction of a €450 charge for repeat exams.

Last night, the president Patrick Prendergast tweeted that the board will seriously consider alternative proposals for the fees at its next meeting.

Agreed with @tcdsu & @trinityGSU that​ we will seriously consider alternative proposals on supplemental exam fees, modular billing & PG/Non-EU fees at the next Board meeting, and that Trinity is a university that belongs to all of us who study and work here #TakeBackTrinity — Patrick Prendergast (@pjprendergast) March 14, 2018

Sarah Meehan from the Take Back Trinity Campaign says these comments are not enough.

She said: "We are continuing with our direct action plan for the rest of the day, we are holding a rally and are encouraging all students to go.

"We feel it is enough to end the occupation, we have been here two days, people are getting tired.

We are going to trust Patrick Prendergast on this and if it doesn't go through at the board meeting at the end of the month then more direct action will be planned.

"This is absolutely not the end of our direct action just the end of the occupation."

