Students at Maynooth University will be able to take naps in the library

Maynooth University in Co. Kildare has become the first Irish college to install pods on its campus to allow students to take naps.

Two hi-tech EnergyPods have been set up in the library and one in the access office.

They feature a privacy visor, built-in speaker system to block out surrounding distractions and a timer that allows students to rest for 20 minutes.

They are the result of an innovation competition last year on how to improve the university's library.

Brian Crinion came up with the concept of the Sleeping Pods for commuting students who need a nap or alone time to recharge during their day.