Students at 104 schools to go without their phones for a day to raise funds for disabled

Secondary school students all over Ireland will be giving up their phones for a day next week to raise funds and awareness for disability services.

Up to 104 schools have signed up to the Enable Ireland No Phone Survival Challenge, a fundraising campaign which sees students pledge to spend 24 hours without their phones on October 23.

Each school will get a Disability Awareness Lesson Plan which will give students a full and interactive introduction to the reality of life with a disability.

Every school that completes the Disability Awareness Lesson Plan will qualify for a unique Enable Ireland Disability Awareness Shield.

Joanne O’Hagan, Head of Fundraising at Enable Ireland, said: “We are delighted that students from so many schools have taken up the challenge. The funds raised are vital - every year we need over €2 million in additional funding to meet the costs of delivering our services.

"As well as raising vital funds, it’s a great opportunity to promote disability awareness and inclusion, and teachers and students alike have welcomed the opportunity to earn a Disability Awareness Shield for their school.”