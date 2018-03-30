'Students are being exploited' - DCU President calls on Govt to act on rental costs

The President of DCU has called on the Government to regulate private student accommodation.

It comes after the Shanowen Square complex announced plans to increase their prices by 27% next year.

Students will be asked to pay €8,695 for eight and a half months in the purpose-built accommodation.

DCU President Professor Brian MacCraith says it is causing huge strain on them.

He said: "We're very concerned about the burden being placed on students in terms of the rapidly escalating private accommodation rental costs.

"We believe there are two issues that need to be addressed, one is regulation to prevent this rapid escalation of costs

"We are hearing from students of recent increases of up to 27% in annual costs close to €9,000 for a nine-month academic year"

He went on to say that rent rise "are simply unacceptable" and pointed out that the demand for on-campus accommodation is similar to last year with four applications for every bed-space available.​

He said: "In some cases, students are being exploited by constraints in the rental market in Dublin and elsewhere around the country.

"The escalating construction costs for student accommodation is a matter of real concern.​ ​For example, the costs of construction for the University of a five bedroom student apartment is now in excess of €550,000, excluding land purchase costs.

"The issue has the potential to limit the scale of future University investments and will inevitably result in increased rental costs for Irish and international students.

He added that the price rises "will inevitably create a family-income-based barrier for entry into Higher and Further Education".