Student hit by bus after crossing street when red light was showing for pedestrians settles action for €250,000

A student who suffered a severe head injury when she was knocked down by a bus after she crossed a city street when the red light was showing for pedestrians has settled her High Court action for €250,000.

Shu Zhang, the High Court heard can walk now but needs looking after full time after suffering the brain injury when she was hit by a Bus Eireann bus at Aston Quay, Dublin. She was thrown in the air and landed near the back wheels of the bus

The young woman was knocked unconscious and was in a coma for eight or nine days after the accident.

Her family who travelled from China to care for their daughter after the accident fifteen years ago told the High Court they were not happy with the amount of the settlement but Mr Justice Kevin Cross explained had the case gone to trial the young woman may have lost and she could end up with nothing at all.

Some witnesses to the accident reported seeing the woman push her way gently through those waiting to cross and stepping out on to the road.

The judge said the witnesses except possibly for one person would give evidence that suggested Ms Zhang could lose the case.

Shu Zhang, (36) Parenll Stret, Dublin had through her aunt Shao Zei sued Bus Éireann as a result of the accident fifteen years ago.

She claimed she was knocked down by a bus as she attempted to cross the road at Aston Quay, Dublin on October 12, 2004.

She had claimed that there was an alleged failure to brake, slow down, steer, direct or otherwise manage or control the bus so as to avoid the collision. She further claimed the bus was being allegedly driven without any adequate regard for the presence and position of other vehicles or pedestrians including the student.

Bus Éireann denied all claims and contended the student suddenly and without warning emerged from a crowd of waiting pedestrians and into the path of the bus while it was lawfully travelling on the road.

It further claimed the student failed to heed the pedestrian light at the Aston Quay crossing which at the time of the accident was red for pedestrians.

It was claimed the young woman allegedly failed to look to her right to check if there was oncoming traffic when she entered on to the road and allegedly failed to wait until the bus had passed before attempting to cross the road.

Jerry Healy SC for Ms Zhang said she was 22 years of age at the time of the accident. He said another man who had crossed the road before the student made it across and he heard the impact. He said Ms Zhang had come to Ireland in 2003 and was a student and a part time care assistant.