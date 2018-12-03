Student acquitted of sexually assaulting sleeping woman and headbutting friend

A Dublin student has been acquitted of “humping” a sleeping woman and headbutting her acquaintance.

Patrick Beauchamp (26) of Pembroke Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin, had pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault and two counts of assault causing harm at his home in the early hours of May 10, 2015.

A Dublin Circuit Criminal Court jury deliberated for three hours and 14 minutes before returning verdicts of not guilty on the sexual assault and the first allegation of assault causing harm.

Patrick Beauchamp (26). Pic Collins Courts.

They failed to return a verdict on the second assault causing harm charge, in which Mr Beauchamp was alleged to have later punched the other man out on the street.

Judge Patricia Ryan thanked the jurors for their time and asked that they not discuss the second allegation of assault in case of a possible re-trial. She adjourned the matter until December 20 of this year.

During the four-day trial, the woman gave evidence that she, her friend, an acquaintance and Mr Beauchamp all went back to Mr Beauchamp's home after a night club.

She said she had no recollection of the alleged sexual assault, but woke up on Mr Beauchamp's couch to see him and her acquaintance fighting.

This acquaintance told the jury Mr Beauchamp headbutted him after he had seen him “humping” the woman while she was asleep on the couch. He said Mr Beauchamp later punched him on the street when they were leaving the house.

Mr Beauchamp, a DIT student, denied in evidence that he had “humped” the woman and told the jury that he had acted in self-defence when the other man became aggressive.