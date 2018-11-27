Strong winds close Dublin Port; traffic delayed by more than 40 minutes

Strong winds have forced the closure of Dublin Port to shipping.

Gardaí have said it has had a knock-on effect on traffic in the area.

People heading to Dublin Airport are also being advised to leave extra time for their journey.

Traffic is being restricted entering the South Bore of the Port Tunnel and is busy entering and leaving it.

It is busiest along the Grand Canal eastbound from Harold's Cross to Ranelagh Road. If possible traffic should use alternate routes.

AA Roadwatch reporting delays of over 40 minutes on the M1 heading to the Port Tunnel.

Dublin: The south bore of the Dublin Port Tunnel is closed temporarily due to weather related issues in Dublin Port. Please use an alternate route. — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) November 27, 2018

Truck drivers travelling north of Lusk Service station in County Dublin are being asked to pull over temporarily due to traffic backlogs.

Up to 600 trucks are backed up as Dublin Port's lift on/lift off service has been suspended due to high winds and the direction of winds.

Charlie Murphy, communications spokesperson for Dublin Port told RTE’s Morning Ireland that roll on/roll off services will continue and that ships in Dublin Bay will continue to dock.

Terminal operators at Dublin Port made the decision to suspend the lift on/lift off service due to the unusual direction of winds which are “blowing straight into the port,” he said.

“This doesn’t happen very often and the decision was made in the interest of health and safety.”

The unusual combination of the strength and direction of the winds is making it unsafe to unload large containers off trucks.

It is anticipated that wind direction will change at lunchtime when terminal operators will decide if it is safe to resume unloading.

Fire service personnel work to open the road after a tree fell and blocked the road at Drakes Pool outside Crosshaven, Co. Cork, this morning. Pic: David Creedon

Debris has been reported on the M6/N6 between Tullamore and Tyrellspass, while there is surface flooding on the N73 between Kildorrey and Mallow in Cork.

A Status Yellow Wind Warning is in place until 3pm for Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway, Mayo, Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim, where gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour are forecast.

It comes as Met Eireann warns of surface flooding due to heavy rainfall today.

The forecaster issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway and Mayo is in effect until 2pm this afternoon.

