Strong winds and rain batter coasts as weather warnings remain in place

Strong winds and heavy rain have battered parts of the country overnight with Met Éireann warning of the potential for coastal flooding.

A Status Orange Wind warning remains in effect this morning for counties Donegal and Mayo until 8am.

While there is a status yellow alert for the rest of Connacht as well as Limerick, Clare, Cavan and Kerry until midday.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says the strong winds could continue throughout the day.

"It's bringing gusts up to 130 km/h on the north-west coast, mainly on coastal areas and higher ground.

"But gusts of up to 110 km/h are likely in the north and north-west.

"So a very gusty morning, a very gusty start to the day and the winds will continue to be quite strong throughout the day and into the afternoon and even again into the evening time."

Today will be a cold, windy and showery day with good sunny spells. Showers will be frequent in the west and north with a risk of hail and thunder. Afternoon temperatures of just 5 to 8 degrees in the strong and gusty westerly winds. pic.twitter.com/1W3Duqziwn — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 7, 2018

Digital Desk