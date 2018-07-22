Strong lead for Fine Gael as Fianna Fáil support drops to lowest level in two years

Fine Gael has opened up a strong lead over Fianna Fáil in the latest opinion poll.

The Sunday Times/Behaviour and Attitudes Survey shows a six-point swing to the government party.

The government's satisfaction rating is up two points to 48%, while Leo Varadkar remains the most popular party leader in the country with a satisfaction rating of 56%, ahead of Mary Lou McDonald on 53% and Micheál Martin on 49%.

Fine Gael is well clear of the field at 34% support while Fianna Fáil is at 21%, its lowest level of support in two years according to the opinion poll.

Sinn Féin is the second most popular party in the country on 22% despite a two-point drop since the last poll.

The Independent Alliance is up one point to 4%, with Independents overall getting 10% of the vote.

The Labour Party is down one point to 3%. The Green Party has 2% support while the Social Democrats and Solidarity People Before Profit have 1% support each.

The poll was conducted among 931 voters between July 5 and 17.

