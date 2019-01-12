Strength of Irish cannabis doubled in a decade
The strength of Irish cannabis has more than doubled over a ten year period.
A survey of European seizures of cannabis resin shows its potency has increased significantly in the decade from 2006 to 2016.
In Ireland, the strength of cannabis has doubled in that time which has in turn led to a rise in the number of young people looking for treatment for addiction and psychosis.
The Irish Times reports that Ireland has seen a consistent rise in cannabis users entering drug rehabilitation since 2007.
Latest research shows the increase in strength a response by Moroccan producers who have been squeezed out of the market and are looking for a way to increase their share.
The European wide study is contained in the journal Addiction.
