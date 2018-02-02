Strabane city council bans Tricolour from 'cross-community' St Patrick's Day celebrations

The Tricolour has been banned from the official St Patrick's Day celebrations in Strabane in Co Tyrone.

The city council says it has imposed the ban on the Irish flag because they want the event to be a cross-community, family-focused celebration.

Funding of £30,000 has been set aside for the St Patrick's Day celebrations.

A spokesperson for the council said they are committed to promoting inclusion and integration in the community.
