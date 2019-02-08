Storm Erik: Drivers urged to slow down and 'expect the unexpected' in high winds

Drivers are being warned to slow down and expect the unexpected as Storm Erik hits the country.

Strong winds are expected in parts of Donegal, Mayo and Galway - where a Status Orange Wind Warning is in place.

There is a Status Yellow alert for the rest of the country with a chance of some coastal flooding due to high seas.

Michael Roland from the Road Safety Authority said: "We're asking them to slow down, to drive with their dipped headlights on, to watch out for vulnerable road users and in particular watch out for any debris that may have blown across their path or is lying the road.

"Slow down and expect the unexpected."

Gerard O'Flynn from the Coast Guard said people need to be extremely careful when walking near the coast in stormy conditions.

He said: "Stay back, stay high, stay dry - seas are unpredictable...don't take unnecessary risks and don't view this kind of weather as an opportunity to take fancy photographs or even selfies because it is a dangerous time, and people must look after their own personal safety."

