Storm Emma response major factor in reduction of rough sleepers - Peter McVerry Trust

The Peter Mc Very Trust says that the response to Storm Emma was a major factor in the reduction of rough sleeper numbers.

Their joint effort with the Dublin Region Homeless Executive allowed them to secure accommodation for an extra 60 people.

New figures show a 40% reduction in the number of people sleeping rough in Dublin, the biggest drop since 2007.

Philip Doyle was sleeping in a concrete tube when the storm hit and was helped by the Peter McVery Trust.

He said: "If the storm hadn't come I'd probably still be somewhere outside looking for somewhere to lay the head."

- Digital Desk