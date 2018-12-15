Storm Deirdre to hit Christmas shoppers with rain and wind

Heavy rain and gale force winds are expected across large parts of the country as Storm Deirdre sweeps in for one of the last big shopping days before Christmas.

Santa (Shaun Kearon) gets caught in the heavy rain and wind as he made his way to meet all the children at Murrisck community centre near Westport on Thursday. Photo: Paul Mealey.

Met Éireann named an area of westwards-moving low pressure Storm Deirdre last night.

It has issued a Status Orange wind alert for the entirety of Ireland, warning of "disruptive and damaging gusts" of up 130km/h and persistent and heavy rain.

The warning is in place from 3pm until midnight as the storm tracks northeast over Ireland this afternoon and evening, and motorists are being warned to take care on the roads today.

Rain will become widespread, with some heavy, possibly thundery falls at times in parts of the south and west especially and local spot flooding.

Heavy rain at times in all areas on Saturday & becoming very windy with potentially damaging squally winds in western & southern counties in the late afternoon & these severe winds transferring eastwards during the evening.



For all warnings please see https://t.co/oOxITrsnvw — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 14, 2018

Met Éireann says that "severe winds" will transfer to northern and eastern counties this evening after developing in Munster and Connacht in the afternoon.

The rain will clear to showers overnight, with the winds abating and temperatures dropping, leading to frost in some areas.

It will be cold on Sunday, with rain or hail showers in the morning.

The UK's Met Office has issued a series of warnings, with a yellow warning of heavy rain and strong winds up to 110km/h is in place for Northern Ireland, south-west England and South Wales until 6pm.