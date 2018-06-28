'Stop, stop, that's enough': Gardaí investigating alleged attack on teenage girl in Tralee

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating an alleged attack on a teenage girl in Co Kerry.

They are following claims that a video of the incident is being shared on social media.

The girl was reportedly beaten by another girl down a laneway in Tralee on Monday while a crowd of people watched.

Sinn Féin Councillor for Tralee, Toiréasa Ferris, claims to have seen the footage and says the girl was viciously assaulted.

She told Radio Kerry that the girl was dragged by her hair and that her "head was hopped off a wall a couple of times''.

''For me, I thought the most degrading part of it for that poor young girl was when she was made kneel and apologise to another person in the crowd, and at that point somebody finally said, 'stop, stop, that's enough'."

