'Stop, stop, that's enough': Gardaí investigating alleged attack on teenage girl in Tralee
28/06/2018 - 09:48:00Back to Crime Ireland Home
Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating an alleged attack on a teenage girl in Co Kerry.
They are following claims that a video of the incident is being shared on social media.
The girl was reportedly beaten by another girl down a laneway in Tralee on Monday while a crowd of people watched.
Sinn Féin Councillor for Tralee, Toiréasa Ferris, claims to have seen the footage and says the girl was viciously assaulted.
She told Radio Kerry that the girl was dragged by her hair and that her "head was hopped off a wall a couple of times''.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here