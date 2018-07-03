Stolen car involved as six people hospitalised in six-car Belfast crash

Six people, including a child, have been taken to hospital following a major road crash in Belfast.

It is understood that six cars were involved in the crash on the Crumlin Road close to the area known locally as Ardoyne Shops, in the north of the city.

Five ambulances and the air ambulance attended the scene around 7pm.

Four men, one woman and a child were taken to Belfast hospitals.

Their conditions are not yet known.

A section of the Crumlin Road, one of the thoroughfares in the city, was closed country-bound following the crash.

File photo

Superintendent Muir Clark said: "The collision occurred at approximately 6.55pm and involved a number of vehicles including a stolen black Audi A1.

"The Audi was reported stolen from Thirlmere Gardens in North Belfast during the early hours of Sunday 1 July.

"The matter has been referred to the Police Ombudsman's Office who are currently investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further pending the outcome of that investigation."

- PA