Status yellow wind warning issued for Friday

Back to Weather Ireland Home

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for the entire country on Friday.

The warning is valid from 6am, until 8pm.

Met Éireann says it will be very windy throughout the day with a possibility of storm force winds along some coasts.

More on this topic

By Digital Desk staff

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Ireland