Status yellow wind warning issued for Friday
06/02/2019 - 12:27:07
A status yellow wind warning has been issued for the entire country on Friday.
The warning is valid from 6am, until 8pm.
Met Éireann says it will be very windy throughout the day with a possibility of storm force winds along some coasts.
Atlantic Charts - Rain for the week ahead, the outlook can be found at https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/Kjg9B5Zj4G— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 6, 2019
