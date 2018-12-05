Status Yellow wind warning issued for 10 counties

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for 10 counties on the west of Ireland.

The warning is valid for all of Connacht, Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Kerry and Limerick.

Issued today, Met Éireann says that there will be mean wind speeds between 55-65km/h with gusts of 90-110km/h.

The forecaster says that the winds will be strongest near the coast and that the speeds "may be exceeded for a short period later on Thursday night".

The warning is in place from 10pm Thursday until Friday at 9am.

