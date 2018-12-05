Status Yellow wind warning issued for 10 counties
05/12/2018 - 18:56:00Back to Ireland Home
Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for 10 counties on the west of Ireland.
READ MORE: Update: Irish lecturer stabbed to death in Paris named; alleged attacker a former student
The warning is valid for all of Connacht, Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Kerry and Limerick.
Issued today, Met Éireann says that there will be mean wind speeds between 55-65km/h with gusts of 90-110km/h.
The forecaster says that the winds will be strongest near the coast and that the speeds "may be exceeded for a short period later on Thursday night".
The warning is in place from 10pm Thursday until Friday at 9am.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here