Status Yellow weather warnings in place today

Met Éireann has issued a number of status yellow weather warnings around the country.

A wind warning is in place for Leinster, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford until 6pm.

Southeast winds will reach speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts between 90 and 100km/h.

Winds will be strongest along southern areas at first but gradually extending to all parts of Leinster by late morning and afternoon.

A rainfall warning is in place for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford until midnight.

Periods of heavy rain will lead to accumulations of 30 to 50mm generally, with some larger amounts on higher ground. Some localised flooding is expected.

A similar rainfall warning for Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary is in place until 3pm today.

Wet & windy today. The rain will be very heavy & possibly thundery at times, in parts of Munster & south Leinster with some localized flooding. The rain will turn more showery in the southwest by evening. Top temps 8 to 11 degrees Celsius, in strong & gusty southeasterly winds. pic.twitter.com/qK97VMfuXT — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 14, 2018

- Digital Desk