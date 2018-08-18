Status Yellow weather advisory warns of spot flooding

A Status Yellow weather advisory has taken effect across the country.

Rainclouds are set to move eastwards across Ireland this evening and tonight, bringing heavy or intense showers for short periods, with a risk of spot flooding.

The advisory remains active until 4am tomorrow morning.

Latest rainfall radar showing heavy rainfall associated with Ex tropical storm #Ernesto making landfall in Donegal. This system is moving ENE'wards.

Latest rainfall radar showing heavy rainfall associated with Ex tropical storm #Ernesto making landfall in Donegal. This system is moving ENE'wards.

Some spot flooding likely overnight in Nth Munster, Connacht and Ulster. Wet and windy nationwide tonight.

"We have a weather advisory, just to let people know that there is a shallow depression containing the remnants of Post Tropical Storm Ernesto, due to track east/northeastwards across the country tonight," said Met Éireann forecaster Liz Walsh.

"The strongest winds will be over the southern half of the country, but the winds are not expected to reach warning criteria - though it will be rather strong and gusty along exposed southwestern, southern, and later southeastern coasts."

