Status yellow rainfall warning in place for tomorrow; Thunderstorms and spot flooding expected

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for the entire country tomorrow.

High-intensity rainfall is being forecast in scattered thunderstorms throughout the day.

As much as 50mm could fall, which could lead to spot flooding in some parts.

The warning comes into effect at noon tomorrow and will last until 9pm.

- Digital Desk
