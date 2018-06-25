Status yellow high-temperature warning issued as heatwave hits Ireland

This week's heatwave could result in the hottest summer in Ireland since the seventies.

Met Éireann is forecasting temperatures between 24 and 27 degrees on Monday and remaining high into the evening with lowest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees.

Tuesday looks set to follow a similar pattern and will be very hot with spells of hazy sunshine. Top temperatures will be between 25 and 28 degrees.

The national forecaster has issued a status yellow high-temperature warning for the entire country that is in place from 6am on Monday until 9pm on Friday.

"Temperatures will hit 27 degrees Celsius in places today and are expected to exceed it on subsequent days, this week."

Level Yellow High Temperature Alert

For Ireland



Valid from 06:00 hours Mon, 25-Jun-2018

Valid until 21:00 hours Fri, 29-Jun-2018



Please see https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt for details. pic.twitter.com/h2QVZRuLZu — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 25, 2018

Pat Clarke from Met Éireann says a warning like this is rare for Ireland.

"Basically, temperatures are going to continue to rise this week - around 27 degrees or so today and they will be in the high-20s in subsequent days," said Mr Clarke.

"It's a rolling kind of a warning and it will be updated every day. It's just to flag that it has been warm but it is going to get warmer."

Health Minister Simon Harris has urged the public to check in on elderly or isolated neighbours and make sure babies or children are not left alone in cars.

The Department of Agriculture has an orange fire warning in place and the HSE has issued essential heatwave advice as temperatures continue to soar.

If you are working outside in the sun, you need to wear sun-cream, take breaks and stay hydrated.

Pet owners are being advised to walk their dogs early or late in the day to avoid heatstroke, and use sunscreen on cats ears to avoid burning.

The DSPCA's Gillian Bird says if you have any doubt, check with your vet.

"We need to be conscious of things like how hot the pavements are going to get, especially if you've got tarmac - that can get very, very hot.

"So possible walking your animals early in the morning or later in the evening and certainly not in the heat of the day.

"There's never any harm in putting your hand down on the ground to see who hot it is."

- Digital Desk