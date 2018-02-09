Status yellow alert in place until midday following overnight freeze
09/02/2018 - 06:44:28Back to Ireland Home
Snow and ice has affected parts of the country overnight.
A status yellow warning from Met Eireann is in place until midday.
Accumulations of up to 3 centimetres are expected in the north and west.
Cold this morning with frost & icy patches. Showers of rain, sleet & snow will continue, mainly in the W & N. This afternoon, they'll be mainly of rain & sleet and will become more isolated. Good sunny spells also. Highest temps of 4 to 6 C with moderate to fresh W to NW winds. pic.twitter.com/VS4XSiJGhW— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 9, 2018
Join the conversation - comment here