Status Orange warning takes effect as Storm Diana sweeps over Ireland

Back to Weather Ireland Home

Severe winds gusting up to 130 kilometres per hour are expected today as Storm Diana passes over Ireland.

A Status Orange Wind Warning took effect at 6am this morning for many coastal counties, with heavy rainy also forecast.

The warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford will remain in place until midday with south to southwest winds of between 65 an 80 kilometres per hour gusting between 110 and 130 kilometres per hour.

With high seas expected today there is also a risk of coastal flooding.

Winds are forecasted to reach similar gusts in Wexford, Galway and Clare where the Orange warning comes into force at 9am and will conclude at 2pm this afternoon.

A Yellow Wind Warning is also in place for the rest of the country until 6pm, with gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Mangement has asked Local Authorities, the OPW, the transport sector and the Coastguard to ensure they are prepared for Storm Diana.

Homelessness charity Inner City Helping Homeless has also urged people to watch out for anyone who is sleeping rough during the storm.

READ MORE: Opposition: Broadband bid review a whitewash

Anthony Flynn from ICHH has asked the public to report anyone who they spot sleeping rough.

"Bad weather is very dangerous, we have people that could die of hypothermia, people that are exhausted out there - physically, mentally and emotionally exhausted - that are walking the streets," he said.

"People were asked to leave hostels today and had no access to day services, many facilities are closed right throughout the day.

"We are asking people to direct people towards us."

Digital Desk

KEYWORDS:

Storm DianaWeather WarningStatus Orange

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland