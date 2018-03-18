Status orange snow-ice warning issued until midday
A status orange snow-ice warning is in place for parts of the country and has been extended until midday today.
Met Eireann issued the warning for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford.
The rest of the country is under a status yellow warning.
Weather Warnings: Update pic.twitter.com/fqancS4fz7— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 18, 2018
The cold snap is not predicted to have the same impact as Storm Emma, however Brian Farrell from the Road Safety Association says motorists still need to be careful.
In snowy conditions, drive slowly in the highest possible gear and use your dipped headlights. A low gear should be used when travelling downhill. Beware of black ice. #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/hi5cnnxwYw— RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) March 18, 2018
