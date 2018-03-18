Status orange snow-ice warning issued until midday

A status orange snow-ice warning is in place for parts of the country and has been extended until midday today.

Met Eireann issued the warning for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford.

The rest of the country is under a status yellow warning.

The cold snap is not predicted to have the same impact as Storm Emma, however Brian Farrell from the Road Safety Association says motorists still need to be careful.

"I think the biggest danger, the biggest threat people face out there on the roads is complacency, and while the conditions may not be anything like they were during Storm Emma, we really do have to be on guard for icy road conditions, black ice in particular," he said.

In snowy conditions, drive slowly in the highest possible gear and use your dipped headlights. A low gear should be used when travelling downhill. Beware of black ice. #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/hi5cnnxwYw — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) March 18, 2018

- Digital Desk