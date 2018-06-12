State witness says two men used her flat as base on morning Gareth Hutch was killed

A State witness, who was given immunity from prosecution, has been giving evidence at the trial of three people accused of murdering Gareth Hutch.

Mary McDonnell told the non-jury Special Criminal Court that two men, including one of the accused, used her flat on the morning of the killing.

Mary McDonnell is not in the official Witness Protection Programme but the court heard she is being protected and managed at a local level.

The prosecution says her flat was used as a base to monitor the movements of Gareth Hutch on the morning of May 24, 2016 when he was shot dead.

Gareth Hutch

Jonathan Keogh of Gloucester Place, Dublin 1, his sister Regina and Thomas Fox of Rutland Court, Dublin 1 deny murdering him.

Ms McDonnell said Jonathan and Thomas cleaned two guns down with baby wipes in her flat at Avondale House, Dublin 1 the night before.

She said Jonathan and another man returned the following morning. From her flat, she said you could see Mr Hutch’s home and the car park.

At one point, she said she remembered the other man saying “right Johnny, we’re on” before they ran out after Gareth.

It is the prosecution’s case that Jonathan Keogh was one of the two gunmen and that his two co-accused helped him plan and execute the killing.