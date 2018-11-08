State to pay out 'massive, staggering' figures for medical negligence claims, PAC hears

Current medical negligence claims are set to cost the State more than €2bn.

The State Claims Agency has told the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee that there are 113 cases which will cost more than €10m each to settle.

PAC Chairman, Seán Fleming, said the cause of the high pay-outs needs to be investigated as that money could be used to improve other aspects of the health sector.

He said: "Those 113 cases are estimated to cost Irish taxpayers approximately €1.4bn, which is an average of €12.8m each.

"They are massive, staggering figures and we know some of the cases are very catastrophic, there are life-long issues to be dealt with, and some of the cases are going to be very high."