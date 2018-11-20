State to carry out major study into sexual violence

A major study into sexual violence in Ireland is to be carried out by the State.

The second Sexual Assault and Violence in Ireland survey will take five years to complete and will interview 5,000 people on their experiences.

The last report was in 2002 and support groups working with survivors have been consistently calling for a new survey.

Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan, says it is important the State has accurate information on sexual violence.

"This will be a major undertaking. It will cost some money," said Mr Flanagan.

"But I'm convinced having regarded the work already undertaking already by the scoping group that the State will be provided with an appropriate level of hard information that will inform us in terms of legislative change and in terms of social policy well into the future."

- Digital Desk