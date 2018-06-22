State exams to be corrected by people with no teaching qualifications
Teachers groups are angry that State exams will be corrected this summer by people without teaching qualifications.
They are being hired by the State Examinations Commission because of a shortage of qualified staff.
Pay rates are being blamed for the lack of interest.
Correctors get between €5 and €32 per paper.
Deputy General Secretary of the ASTI, Diarmaid de Paor, is critical but not surprised.
"I don't this anybody would say that it was a good move," he said.
"I don't think the State Examinations Commission would say that it was a good move. I think they'd say it was a move they felt themselves compelled to do.
"I think it's a very worrying development, but I also have to say it's not a surprising development.
