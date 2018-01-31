State closes case in trial where man is accused of trying to murder another twice in one day

By Natasha Reid

The State has closed its case in the trial of a Louth man, charged with attempting to murder a fellow Louth man twice in the one day, firstly by stabbing him 28 times and then by locking him into the boot of a car that was pushed into a canal.

A consultant in emergency medicine earlier testified that Gerard Boyle might have died and presented a ‘surgical emergency’ on admission to hospital that night.

Paul Crosby of Rathmullen Park in Drogheda is on trial at the Central Criminal Court, charged with attempting to murder, falsely imprisoning and causing serious harm to Mr Boyle (22) on 10th November, 2016 at Knockcommon, Beauparc, Slane in Co Meath. He is also accused of the attempted murder of Mr Boyle later on the same date at Boyne Canal, Drogheda.

The 22-year-old has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Dr Asim Rafeeque treated Mr Boyle in hospital in Drogheda, where he was rushed after flagging down passersby near the the canal.

He told Patrick Gageby SC, prosecuting, that Mr Boyle had serious shortness of breath, a marked increase in heart rate, reduced oxygen in the body and multiple ‘sharp edge wounds’ when he examined him.

He was in danger of cardiac failure, he testified.

“We dealt him immediately by putting a needle in his chest to decompress the chest and put in two chest drains, even without waiting for chest x rays,” he explained. “The reason we did everything in a rush, it was a surgical emergency… The patient may die.”

The jury also heard from Garda Ronan Geraghty, who agreed with Michael Bowman SC, defending, that Mr Boyle had previously named another male as being the passenger in the car in which he was stabbed. He had said that this person had pulled Mr Boyle out of the car by his legs and ordered him into the boot of the car.

Gda Geraghty agreed that this individual was then arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment solely on the word of Gerard Boyle, as there was no forensic evidence against him.

He agreed that Mr Boyle was now saying that this man had nothing to do with with the incident, but had recently identified another man.

The garda agreed that this newly-named man had not been arrested and that nobody else has been charged with anything to do with this case.

Garda Shane Curran testified that he examined Mr Boyle’s phone a number of days after the incident.

He told Mr Bowman that the gardaí had also asked Mr Boyle for permission to access his social media content.

“He refused,” he said.

Referring to a text message, he agreed that he could see a concern about him (Mr Boyle) ‘receiving threats on the very day that this happened’, and about the defence not being aware of this until court proceedings had begun.

He also agreed that relevant information was no-longer available because the phone was returned to Mr Boyle, who has said he since lost it.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy and a jury of five women and six men.