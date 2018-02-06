State body resolves case against tyre collection firm accused of misleading customers

By Ann O'Loughlin

High Court proceedings brought by the State-approved body tasked with running the national tyre recycling scheme against a tyre collection firm that had been allegedly misleading customers have been resolved.

Repak ELT (End of Life Tyres) took an action against Daniel McHugh trading as Delvin Tyres in Delvin, Co Westmeath claiming the defendant had held itself out as being an authorised tyre collector that had been registered with Repak ELT.

It was also claimed the defendant had advertised its services using Repak ELT's logo and had said it was compliant with all of Repak ELT's regulations.

The defendant was not entitled to do this, Repak ELT said.

Repak ELT sought injunctions restraining the defendant from displaying its logo, passing off his business as being endorsed or approved by or associated with Repak ELT, and from infringing its copyright.

It also sought orders preventing the defendant from engaging in any misleading marketing campaign.

It also sought orders requiring the defendant to cancel the domain name www.reparkelt.com which it had allegedly registered, and damages.

Repak ELT sought the orders over its fear the defendant's alleged actions would "irreparably damage" and "significantly undermine" its reputation as the approved body of the tyre recycling compliance scheme which it is charged with overseeing.

Last month it secured permission from the High Court to serve short notice of its action against the defendant.

When the matter returned before High Court today, Stephen Dowling Bl for Repak ELT, which is a sister firm of Repak, said the entire proceedings had been resolved on terms that addressed his client's concerns.

As part of the settlement, the defendant had offered several undertakings to the court, including that he would not pass off his business as being endorsed or having any connection with Repak ELT.

The defendant also undertook not to make any representations in marketing communications that he is compliant with waste management regulations in regards to tyres, and would not use, display or advertise Repak ELT's logo or trade mark.

He further agreed to cancel the domain name www.repakelt.com and agreed not to register any other similar named domain name.

Ms Justice Carmel Stewart welcomed the settlement and struck out the proceedings.