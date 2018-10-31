State announces four more Educate Together schools

Four new Educate Together post-primary schools are to be set up next year.

The schools will serve students in the Donaghmede Howth area of Dublin, Wicklow, Galway City and Oranmore in Galway and Laytown and Drogheda in Meath/Louth.

Up to 3,200 students will be accommodated when the schools are fully developed.

The Department of Education says all of the schools are being established to meet an identified demographic need.

The four schools are: North Dublin (Donaghmede / Belmayne / D 13) will serve 1,000 pupils.

Wicklow ETSS will serve 600 pupils

Galway ETSS will serve 1,000 pupils

Drogheda ETSS will serve 600 pupils

Paul Rowe, CEO of Educate Together, said: “I want to pay tribute to all the volunteers that stepped up to campaign for these schools. This is true people power and the opening of these equality-based schools is their achievement.

"These volunteers have been giving up their free time canvassing at shopping centres, delivering leaflets and talking to other parents about what Educate Together means to them and their children. They are doing all this for their children, local families and the wider community.

"Educate Together would be nothing without the support of these committed volunteers. We are looking forward to working with these communities to nurture four brand new second-level school communities."

Mr Rowe said Principal recruitment for these schools will begin shortly and parents who expressed an interest in sending their children to the schools will be contacted shortly.

The admissions process for the schools will open in the coming weeks.

Educate Together is to apply for more schools in 13 areas in Cork, Dublin, Kildare and Meath through a similar online patronage process.