Stardust survivors to renew call for independent inquiry
14/02/2018 - 06:52:00
Survivors and families of the victims of the Stardust tragedy will renew their call today for an independent commission of inquiry.
They are holding a protest outside the Dáil at midday.
Later this evening, a silent vigil will be held to remember the 48 victims of the nightclub fire on Valentine's Day in 1981.
The families of the victims rejected a report published late last year which found no new inquiry is warranted.
- Digital Desk
