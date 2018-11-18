Stardust fire families find fresh evidence to petition for new case

Survivors and families of victims who died in the Stardust fire say they have found new evidence and will petition the Attorney General for a new inquest.

48 young people died in the popular nightclub in Artane, Dublin on Valentine’s Day in 1981 in what is considered the worst fire disaster in the history of the state.

Now campaigners say they have new evidence, uncovered through Freedom of Information requests and previously unheard witness testimony. Candles and flowers placed outside Leinster House in Dublin by relatives of the 48 victims (Niall Carson/PA)

Only one emergency phone call is on public record from the night of the fire, but campaigners say they now have a signed statement from a woman who claims she made a second call about a fire on the roof of the nightclub.

The group also says it has evidence that the ESB had written to the owners of the Stardust about faulty electrical wiring before the fire occurred, all of which, it says, is crucial to the timing and cause of the fire.

The group has since secured the expertise of an expert who is also advising on the Grenfell Tower fire investigation in the UK.

Antoinette Keegan, who survived the fire, but lost her two sisters Mary, 19, and Martina, 16, says she believes the families have been left to suffer due to neglect from the Government.

“We’ve had to bear this cross ourselves,” Ms Keegan said.

“There is still a lot of raw emotion, we still get upset when we talk about the Stardust and we have to talk about it all the time.

“We’ve had no counselling, we’ve had no help, the Government has done nothing but abuse us.”

Officials originally ruled that the cause of the fire was arson, a theory that was never accepted by the families.

It was later ruled out following a fresh inquiry in 2009.

Investigations into the fire showed that a number of escape routes from the dance hall were blocked as emergency doors were locked by chains, concerns have also been raised about the investigation of the scene, which allowed politicians and media to walk through the building just days after the fire.

“The people in charge at the time wanted the answer to be arson, and 48 children went to their graves arsonists,” Ms Keegan added.

“Someone knows what the truth is, they don’t want to admit they were wrong, they have given us nothing but heartache and pain for 37 years.”

Antoinette wrote ..... "Great News we can finally inform everyone who supported Stardust Truth Postcard Campaign our date for delivery 48,000 cards to Attorney General will take place 20th November and led by Christy Moore thank you so much" pic.twitter.com/3B6l5xu4ab — Justice for Stardust (@48NeverCameHome) October 18, 2018

The most recent campaign began in June, and saw the families gather signatures on postcards petitioning the Attorney General for a fresh inquest, travelling the length and breadth of Ireland, the tally now stands at over 48,000, 1,000 signatures for each victim of the fire.

The group will stage a protest on Tuesday, November 20, fronted by folk singer Christy Moore, where they will march from Westland Row in Dublin to the Attorney General’s Office to hand over the postcards, and urge the public to attend.

Selina McDermott, whose two brothers William, 22, and George, 19, died along with their 16-year-old sister Marcella said the campaign has been tough, but at times therapeutic.

“This is the biggest response we’ve ever had over the years,” she said.

“People want to know what happened, why it has taken so long, and people, especially young people, are fed up with the Government’s apologies for cover-ups.

“It’s tiring, it’s emotional, we’re now in the fourth generation of our families and we’re still campaigning and still have no answers.

“The truth is, if this had happened on the other side of the (River) Liffey, and not to working-class people, we wouldn’t have to do this.”

The Stardust Justice Campaign are seeking a new inquest into the 1981 tragedy. These postcards are for supporters to send to the Attorney General. pic.twitter.com/I2Y8msUCzU — aoife-grace moore. (@aoifegracemoore) August 7, 2018

Darragh Mackin, Phoenix Law Human Rights Lawyers, Belfast and solicitor for the families, said now was the time for: “The appropriate and final conclusion, for the families who continue to suffer by the ill-informed and inconclusive narratives that dominate the public record.”

The families say they requested a meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar over the summer, however, their request was denied and they were referred to the Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.

The Taoiseach’s Office was approached for comment and made no reply.

- Press Association