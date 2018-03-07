Standard stamp price to stay the same An Post release 2018 pricings

An Post announced its pricing for 2018 today, which will come into effect on April 4.

The breakdown of costs is as follows.

No increase in standard stamp price of €1

No increase in standard parcel prices*

International standard rate increases from €1.35 to €1.50

Meter price increases from 90c to 95c for standard letters

Other business bulk rates increase by 10% on average

Commenting on the Price Changes, David McRedmond CEO of An Post said: “2017 saw a major improvement in An Post’s difficult financial position resulting from the price increase last April, large headcount reductions and the successful re-launch of the parcel business.

"I am pleased that the better financial position means prices for standard letters and parcels need not be increased this year."