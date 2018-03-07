Standard stamp price to stay the same An Post release 2018 pricings
07/03/2018 - 15:00:00Back to Ireland Home
An Post announced its pricing for 2018 today, which will come into effect on April 4.
The breakdown of costs is as follows.
Commenting on the Price Changes, David McRedmond CEO of An Post said: “2017 saw a major improvement in An Post’s difficult financial position resulting from the price increase last April, large headcount reductions and the successful re-launch of the parcel business.
"I am pleased that the better financial position means prices for standard letters and parcels need not be increased this year."
Join the conversation - comment here