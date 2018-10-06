Staff shortages leading to increased fire risk in Dublin, according to SIPTU

Back to Public sector cutbacks Ireland Home

It is claimed every week of the year, fire safety is being reduced in Dublin.

This comes as SIPTU members in Dublin Fire Brigade have raised concerns of staffing shortages.

They say a lack of staff yesterday resulted in certain services out of action in North Strand, Dolphin's Barn and Tallaght.

READ MORE: Latest: Gardaí appeal for witnesses following fatal Dublin shooting

Currently National Fire Safety Week is running, however, union members have said that the staffing levels are completely unacceptable.

Digital Desk

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Ireland