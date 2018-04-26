Staff of Our Lady's Hospice may be called before PAC over the use of public funds

Staff at Our Lady’s Hospice in Harold’s Cross in Dublin may be called into the Public Accounts Committee.

It is after the charity used public funds for staff gifts and pre-signed cheques – and questioned why they were being audited.

Committee members say the audit reports they received were heavily redacted – and shed little light on questionable practices.

Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane said the response of the organisation was phenomenal.

He said: "The previous CEO, the person who was the accounting officer at the time or the CEO said that he knew nothing about the audit being carried out.

"I think the arrogance of the organisation and how it responded to the issues is very alarming, given that they get very substantial funding from the taxpayer.

"I would ask that this issue is dealt with as part of our work programme."

