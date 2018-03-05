Staff from looted Lidl store moved to nearby branches

30 staff members employed at the Lidl store in Tallaght which was looted during Storm Emma have been redeployed to other stores in the area.

A meeting was held today between management and workers to arrange for staff to move to nearby stores in order to minimise the disruption to peoples' livelihoods.

Team members describe being "blown away" by the support offered by people in the community and around the country.

The Fortunestown branch in West Dublin suffered severe damage last Friday night when it was attacked during the blizzard conditions. Six people were charged in court on Sunday in connection to the incident, while three other men were charged with alleged offences that took place in a nearby Centra shop.

Of the nine, three men were remanded in custody, the other six were released on bail to appear again in court later this month.

