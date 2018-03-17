St Patrick's Day: The sights and sounds from around the country
17/03/2018 - 11:57:58Back to St Patrick’s Day Ireland Home
Thousands of people will be cheering on the St Patrick's Day parades all over the country today.
With more than 150 parades taking place around Ireland, there are many spectacles to see.
Here's a selection of them, so far. We'll be adding more throughout the day.
Enjoy!
Cork Airport got the day off to the best start possible.
The revellers in Fermoy, Co. Cork, were eager to get started.
As was Corey Long in Mahon, Cork city.
Happy #STPATRICKSDAY from Elvis! 🍀 pic.twitter.com/m1b00dtlIl— Hannah MacFarlane (@MissDrifty) March 17, 2018
Join the conversation - comment here