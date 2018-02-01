Specialist Gardaí surveillance at Citywest boxing event formerly linked with Daniel Kinahan

It is understood covert surveillance will be carried out by specialist Gardaí at a boxing event in Citywest this Saturday.

It will feature fighters linked to a boxing promotion company formerly associated with Daniel Kinahan, but there is no suggestion any of them are involved in criminality.

The Regency Hotel was hosting an MGM event when Crumlin man David Byrne was murdered.

Investigations Editor with the Sunday World Nicola Tallant says it is since been rebranded as MTK but the Citywest event is not run by them.

She said: "The event in Citywest is not their event, a separate company are promoting it.

"The last time MTK were out in force was the Regency Hotel and we are still talking about that two years later with the anniversary coming up."

