Specialist equipment from Limerick being used in Thailand cave rescue

Equipment from Limerick is being used in the Thailand cave rescue.

The oxygen tanks rescuers are using need an older model of regulation valve so Thai officials had to mount a global search to acquire the correct equipment.

According to the Limerick Leader, specialist diving equipment from Cappamore has played a critical role in the operation which has hit international headlines.

A source told the paper: “Last generation scuba tank regulators were collected on Friday evening from a gentleman in Cappamore. By the following morning, they were in Thailand as part of the rescue mission.

"It’s a small world when Cappamore is part of an international rescue effort in Thailand.”

The third phase of the rescue operation has commenced this morning as five four boys and their soccer coach remain trapped more than two weeks after they first entered the cave.

Digital Desk