Special US envoy to Northern Ireland could restore Stormont Executive - Mary Lou

A special US envoy to Northern Ireland could help to restore the Stormont Executive, according to the new Sinn Féin leader.

Mary Lou McDonald says the role has achieved results in the past.

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald speaking to the media in Washington DC during the St Patricks week events in the United States of America.

It is one of the things being considered this week as the Taoiseach visits Washington DC.

Mary Lou McDonald says a special US envoy to Northern Ireland could help the process.

She said: "We have been assured that a process is underway to identify a representative.

"I think history has demonstrated that the United States has a capacity to bring a very positive influence on our process, I think that is still the case."

- Digital Desk