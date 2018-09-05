Special meeting of Fingal County Council to consider Presidential nomination requests

Fingal County Council is to hold a special meeting next week to consider Presidential nomination requests.

Eight prospective candidates say they will seek the council’s nomination for next month's election.

On Monday, they will be given time to address the elected members in their bid to secure a place on the ballot paper.

The meeting will take place in the council chamber at County Hall, Swords from 2pm on September 10.

The eight prospective candidates who approached the council are: Joan Freeman;

Gavin Duffy;

Kevin Sharkey;

James Smyth;

John Groarke;

Gemma O’Doherty;

Peter Casey;

David Doucette.

At present six of the above named have indicated that they will attend the special meeting.

The closing date for prospective candidates to indicate their desire to address the council will be tomorrow at noon.

Meanwhile, Gavin Duffy will be making his presentation for nomination in the Presidential election at Louth Co Council at 6pm today.

Digital Desk